Cetera Investment Advisers Has $356,000 Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novavax were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.