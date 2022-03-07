Cetera Investment Advisers Has $323,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FMC were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Man Group plc grew its position in FMC by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in FMC by 113,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in FMC by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $121.28 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

