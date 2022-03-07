Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equifax were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $227.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

