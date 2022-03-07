Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 261 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Maximus were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,738,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,865,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

