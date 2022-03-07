Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 174,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

