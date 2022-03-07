Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 646,686 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,658,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,749,000.

Shares of IYC opened at $71.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00.

