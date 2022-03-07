Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Z opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $41,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,135 shares of company stock worth $5,039,139. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

