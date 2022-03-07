Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortis by 327.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 560,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

FTS opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

