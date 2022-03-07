Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Toro by 3.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 911.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $90.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

