Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 13,621 Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $36.31.
