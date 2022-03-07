Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 164 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.94.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $283.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

