Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of CGAU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

