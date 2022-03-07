Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.15

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 162465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.
In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
