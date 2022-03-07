Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.15

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 162465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,011 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

