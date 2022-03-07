Centaur (CNTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $671,895.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103680 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,000,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.