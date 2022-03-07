Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.38

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.38 and last traded at $133.62, with a volume of 1493383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.90.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

