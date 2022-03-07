Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.56.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,467,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.