CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE PRPB opened at $9.91 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 79.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 275,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 225,358 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.