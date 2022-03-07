Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,765,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.