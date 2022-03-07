Cascades Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.29. Cascades has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

CAS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

