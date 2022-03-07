Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.45 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $59.45 million and $9.80 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00072935 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013637 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

