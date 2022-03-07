Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 7,180 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $127,940 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.