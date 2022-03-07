Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atomera by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atomera by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atomera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $14.03 on Monday. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

