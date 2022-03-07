Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after buying an additional 736,454 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares during the period.

EWJ opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

