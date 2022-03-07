Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954,757 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

