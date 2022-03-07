CareMax (CMAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

