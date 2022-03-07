CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.32 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. CareCloud reported sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $138.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $138.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 57,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.96. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

