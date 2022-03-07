Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.25. 1,233,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,075. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

