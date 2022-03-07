Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $900.95 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.32 billion and approximately $900.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00192262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00347355 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00055802 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,429,844 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

