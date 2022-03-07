Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,584 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in bluebird bio were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in bluebird bio by 1,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 176,868 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 637,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 168,560 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $350.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

