Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $25.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

