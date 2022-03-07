Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $52.07 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

