Captrust Financial Advisors Has $316,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

