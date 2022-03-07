Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

