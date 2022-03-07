Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in February

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CPLP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

