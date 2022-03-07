Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.2 days.

Shares of CPXWF opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

