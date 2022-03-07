Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,361,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 243.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,426.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90.

