Canandaigua National Corp Sells 680 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $452.13 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.