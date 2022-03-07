Canandaigua National Corp Sells 114 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $241.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.00. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

