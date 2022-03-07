Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $547.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

