Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $195.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

