Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $139.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.33 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

