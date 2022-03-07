Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

