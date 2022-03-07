Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 217 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $207.50 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

