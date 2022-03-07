Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.70.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,398. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$76.73. The stock has a market cap of C$89.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total value of C$163,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,502,227.20. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$674,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,687.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,997.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

