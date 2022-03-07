Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 239.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CNQ opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

