Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sean Finn Sells 4,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94.

On Thursday, January 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85.

Shares of CNR opened at C$161.48 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

