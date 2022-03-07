Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 31st

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.579 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.92 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

