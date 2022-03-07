Canaccord Genuity Group Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.22.

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 301,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$651.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

