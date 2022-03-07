Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL opened at $46.04 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

