Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58.

